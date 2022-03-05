Ex-police officer pleads not guilty to child porn charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A former Sioux Falls police officer has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of attempted production of child pornography and transfer of obscene materials to a minor

Luke John Schauer, 28, appeared in a Sioux Falls federal court Friday.

Schauer is accused of attempting to employ an undercover FBI agent posing as a 12-year-old girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct. During the same time, he also allegedly sent obscene materials to the undercover agent with his cell phone.

Schauer was arrested Feb. 8 and admitted during questioning by the FBI that he was aware he was communicating with someone he believed to be a 12-year-old girl, according to court documents.

The Argus Leader reports he was fired from the police department.

Schauer faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. His trial has been set for April 19.

