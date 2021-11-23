Ex-South Dakota lawmaker eyes 3rd stab at governor's race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Former Republican state lawmaker Lora Hubbel says she plans to run for South Dakota governor as an independent.

It would be Hubbel's third try at landing the job. She ran for the Republican nomination in 2014 and lost to then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard. She was unsuccessful in her efforts to get on the 2018 ballot as a Constitutional Party candidate.

KELO-AM reported that Hubbel purchased advertising announcing her candidacy.

Hubbel served in the state House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem said via press release in November that she would be seeking a second term. The statement said she has raised $10 million since she was elected and has more than $6.5 million in cash on hand.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KELO-AM.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0