Ex-South Dakota prison official: Firing was retaliation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A former supervisor in South Dakota's prison system alleges in a lawsuit that she was fired last year in retaliation for reporting sexual harassment from the warden of the prison.

Stefany Bawek, the former director of a work program at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, filed the lawsuit in federal court Monday, charging that the Department of Corrections violated her civil rights, including punishing her for reporting workplace misconduct and discriminating against her based on her sex.

Bawek was fired last year along with several other top Corrections Department officials after Gov. Kristi Noem launched an investigation into sexual harassment and low staff morale at the prison. But Bawek alleges that she was forced from her job just weeks after reporting a sexual harassment incident involving the prison warden and a subordinate staff member.

The former prison warden, Darin Young, denied the allegations in a statement to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. He was also fired last year.

Bawek alleges in her lawsuit that the Corrections Department gave inaccurate information about her termination “as a means of chilling the willingness of other staff members to report discriminatory behavior,” as well as making it more difficult for her to obtain unemployment insurance and find a new job.

She also alleged that the department had “different standards of performance” for female staff members. She is seeking unspecified payment from the state to cover losses to her income, emotional distress and other damages.

The governor's office and the Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Noem has pushed for widespread changes to the state's prison system after launching the investigation last year. She also named a new corrections secretary, Kellie Wasko, who started this month.

