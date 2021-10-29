Family of man killed by police ask about nonlethal measures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Family members of a man shot and killed by Sioux Falls police are questioning why officers did not use nonlethal measures in a confrontation with him.

The brother and sister-in-law of the man who was killed have identified him as 52-year-old Elwood Dwyer. Police say he was shot by police after an hour-long stand-off Thursday when he exited a house armed with a knife and charged at officers.

Dwyer was suspected of stabbing and wounding three people who were known to him, including two adults and a juvenile. Their conditions are not known.

The man's brother, Daniel Dwyer, says his sibling had a history of mental illness and had previously been tased by police following a fight with an officer outside a store last June, the Argus Leader reported.

Police have not said whether other methods were used to subdue Dwyer before he was killed.

Daniel Dwyer and his wife, Lisa Dwyer, learned about the shooting from someone who had been in the area at the time. Lisa Dwyer says she called the Sioux Falls Police Department multiple times, but after waiting for a callback finally went to the scene.

The Dwyers say that two of the victims are directly related to Elwood. It’s unclear who the third victim is.

Police have not identified any of the victims, but police say all three were known to the suspect.

The Department of Criminal Investigations is investigating the case, which is typical for officer-involved shootings.

