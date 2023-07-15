FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police chief says shooter who killed 1 officer and wounded 2 opened fire for 'no known reason at all.'
AP
Fargo police chief says shooter who killed 1 officer and wounded 2 opened fire for 'no known reason at all'
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A solar storm forecast for Thursday is expected to give skygazers in some states along the U.S.-Canada border a faint glimpse of the northern …
Fargo's police chief says a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters “for no known reason” as they responded to a traffic crash in North …
The northern lights could be visible for some people this week, but most of the U.S. will miss out. The shimmering green curtain of the aurora…
A South Dakota man's body was found sticking out of a garment bag, and authorities said the rug underneath it appeared soaked with dried blood…