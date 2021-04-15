 Skip to main content
Fatal motel shooting in Rapid City apparently drug related
AP

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police believe a fatal shooting at a Rapid City motel earlier this month is drug related.

Five people have been charged in connection with the shooting on April 9 at the South Dakota Rose Inn, but so far none of the charges included homicide.

Jesus Vance was found dead in one of the rooms at the motel and one of the defendants was found outside with multiple cuts to his head, according to police.

Three of the five charged are in custody. Police spokesman Brendyn Medina said two remain at large.

Charges currently filed include aiding and abetting second-degree kidnapping and aggravated assault. Prosecutors have not said which or how many of the co-defendants are expected to be charged with homicide.

Medina said witness interviews lead police to believe there is a “drug distributing component” to the shooting, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Vance lived in Rapid City and was a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Rapid City Journal.

