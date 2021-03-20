Federal judge says his successor should know Lakota culture

Viken worked as a federal prosecutor, federal public defender and in private practice before President Barack Obama nominated him to be a federal judge in 2009.

“I may have, I don’t know,” Viken said about whether he would delayed retirement if Donald Trump had won the election. “I would have looked at it. I had some concerns about people who were being put forward for the district courts and the manner of their selection.”

“I can’t tell you the change in administration is the only reason I’m taking senior status, that’s simply not true,” he said. Viken said the “driving factor” is the fact that he’s becoming eligible for retirement in August.

Viken, who’s worked in law for 44 years, said he’d like to spend more time with his wife of 41 years, attorney Linda Lea. He said they look forward to having more time for their hobbies — hiking in the Black Hills, international travel, collecting Native American artwork, cooking for and attending group dinner parties, spending time with their hunka family on the reservation, and supporting nonprofits related to the arts, education, women and children.

However, Viken is still interested in public service so he’s retiring to senior status — where he will work at least a 25% caseload — instead of taking a full retirement.

He said he will be able to help the next judge adjust to their new role while helping to process a large case load. The Rapid City judge handles 100 cases more than the federal judges based in Pierre and Sioux Falls do each year.

