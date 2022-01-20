Felony for brokering unlicensed grain buyers clears Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a proposal to make it a felony for anyone who brokers a grain purchase with an unlicensed buyer.

The state requires grain buyers to have a license as part of a way to protect payments for farmers. Authorities have said there is an increase in brokers, who set up the transaction for a commission, and some of them have used unlicensed grain buyers.

“We do need to say that setting up an illegal deal ought to be illegal,” Public Utilities Commissioner Chris Nelson told a committee considering the bill last week.

Officials considered requiring brokers to be licensed but settled on making it a class 5 felony as a deterrent. The maximum sentence would be five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The bill will next head to the House.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0