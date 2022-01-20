 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Felony for brokering unlicensed grain buyers clears Senate

The South Dakota Senate unanimously passes a proposal to make it a felony for anyone who brokers a grain purchase with an unlicensed buyer

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a proposal to make it a felony for anyone who brokers a grain purchase with an unlicensed buyer.

The state requires grain buyers to have a license as part of a way to protect payments for farmers. Authorities have said there is an increase in brokers, who set up the transaction for a commission, and some of them have used unlicensed grain buyers.

“We do need to say that setting up an illegal deal ought to be illegal,” Public Utilities Commissioner Chris Nelson told a committee considering the bill last week.

Officials considered requiring brokers to be licensed but settled on making it a class 5 felony as a deterrent. The maximum sentence would be five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The bill will next head to the House.

