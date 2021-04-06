 Skip to main content
Fire chief retires in wake of DUI arrest
AP

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — A long-time fire chief in eastern South Dakota has retired after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Brookings Fire Chief Darrell Hartmann’s last day was Monday. Deputy Fire Chief Pete Bolzer will serve as interim chief.

Hartmann was arrested March 19 on suspicion of driving under the influence after a police officer pulled him over for a traffic violation. He’s scheduled to appear in court April 26.

The 60-year-old Hartmann served as Brookings’ fire chief since 1998. He was fire chief in Pierre from 1986 to 1998, according to his LinkedIn page.

