Fire destroys tribal retreat center near Bear Butte

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed the Rosebud Sioux Tribe’s retreat center near Bear Butte.

The Rapid City Journal reported the fire was reported early Thursday morning. Firefighters arrived to find the building engulfed in flames. No one was inside.

The newspaper reported that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the cause. The ATF has jurisdiction over fire and arson on federal and tribal land. The tribe said the South Dakota State Fire Marshal and local officials were investigating.

Bear Butte, or Mato Paha in Lakota, is a spiritual site for the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and other tribes of the Oceti Sakowin. It’s also sacred to the Cheyenne people. Indigenous people have visited Bear Butte for thousands of years. It’s also been a site of pilgrimage for leaders including Red Cloud, Crazy Horse, Sitting Bull and Frank Fools Crow.

The site is part of Bear Butte State Park, but Rosebud and other tribes own some of the land surrounding the formation.

