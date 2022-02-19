 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Firefighter hurt in fall while battling blaze

A firefighter has been injured fighting a blaze in frigid temperatures in Rapid Valley

  • 0

RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (AP) — A firefighter has been injured fighting a blaze in frigid temperatures in Rapid Valley.

The Rapid City Journal reported Saturday that the volunteer fire department found a free-burning fire in the roof of an occupied home.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to the home and no residents were hurt. One firefighter suffered a fall and was transport to Rapid City Monument Hospital for evaluation.

Firefighters battled darkness, snow-packed and icy roads, subfreezing temperatures, frozen hoses and a lack of an on-scene water supply. Crews had to haul water to the fire in trucks.

This story has been updated to correct that the newspaper reported the fire on Saturday, not Friday.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Rapid City Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News