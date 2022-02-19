Firefighter hurt in fall while battling blaze

RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (AP) — A firefighter has been injured fighting a blaze in frigid temperatures in Rapid Valley.

The Rapid City Journal reported Saturday that the volunteer fire department found a free-burning fire in the roof of an occupied home.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to the home and no residents were hurt. One firefighter suffered a fall and was transport to Rapid City Monument Hospital for evaluation.

Firefighters battled darkness, snow-packed and icy roads, subfreezing temperatures, frozen hoses and a lack of an on-scene water supply. Crews had to haul water to the fire in trucks.

This story has been updated to correct that the newspaper reported the fire on Saturday, not Friday.

