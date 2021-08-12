Firefighters battle blaze south of Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Wildfire crews in South Dakota tried Thursday to contain a wildfire burning at Kirk Hill about five miles southwest of the city of Sturgis.

The fire had burned approximately 80 acres (32 hectares) by early Thursday, fire officials reported. Crews worked through the night to try to establish a perimeter around the blaze using bulldozers and hand tools. Firefighters hoped to fully contain the fire Thursday by mopping up the perimeter.

Officials said cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity on Thursday would aid their efforts.

Meanwhile, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people into the region. No evacuations were ordered.

