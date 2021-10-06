Firefighters making progress on Rapid City area fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Firefighters are making progress in containing a fire that's burned nearly 1.5 square miles northwest of Rapid City.

The so-called Auburn Fire is now 50% contained, according to fire officials. Evacuated residents of the Marvel Mountain area were allowed to return to their homes Tuesday night, although the neighborhood remains closed to the general public.

Incident Commander Rob Powell with South Dakota Wildland Fire says the strong wind, high temperatures and shortage of resources have been a struggle for firefighters.

“We don’t really have a lot of hand crews available nationally. Our helicopters and air tankers are in short supply since we still have big fires in California sucking up a lot of resources,” Powell said. “Here in South Dakota, the Black Hills especially, we have fire seasons pretty much year round. With as dry as it is, everything is flashy, everything is receptive to a little spark that flies off of anything.”

The fire was initially reported Monday afternoon near the Auburn Hills neighborhood with high wind gusts and dry grass fueling its spread.

A helicopter and heavy air tanker jet aircraft were called in Tuesday afternoon to dump water and fire retardant on the flare-up as crews continued to attack the fire on the ground, the Rapid City Journal reported.

There have been no serious injuries and no structures have burned, officials said.

Rapid City Fire Department, volunteer departments from across Pennington and Meade counties, Ellsworth Air Force Base fire crews, South Dakota Wildland Fire, the Bureau of Reclamation, and the U.S. Forest Service are all fighting the Auburn Fire.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Rapid City Journal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0