Fireworks 'mishap' sends four people to the hospital
AP

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Four people ended up in the hospital after what authorities are calling a fireworks “mishap” in a Rapid City suburb.

The Rapid City Tribune reported Friday that firefighters were called late Thursday evening to a report of grass fire in Rapid Valley. According to a report of from the Pennington County Fire Service and the Rapid Valley Fire Department, the fire stemmed from a “mishap” during a private fireworks display.

Bystanders brought the fire under control but not before the four people suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

