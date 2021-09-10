First sports bets have been wagered at Deadwood casinos

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — The first sporting bets have been wagered in Deadwood, bringing to fruition an effort that began several years ago after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law that banned commercial sports gambling.

Four casinos in Deadwood opened sports betting on Thursday — Tin Lizzie, Cadillac Jack’s, Gold Dust and Mustang Sally’s. Betting is only allowed at licensed facilities in Deadwood. People can place their bets with tellers at a window, at a digital kiosk, or soon, through an app on their phone. The app will only work within the facilities.

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming issued a final ruling Wednesday on a list of sporting events that gamblers will be able to place bets on, including Olympic events, professional and college-level sports, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman said Thursday’s opening was a success.

“We’re very pleased that we got to this point. And it’s been a long haul getting there. We’re happy to be there today.”