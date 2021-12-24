Flandreau bakery to close doors after 91 years

FLANDREAU, S.D. (AP) — A small-town South Dakota bakery is shutting its doors after 91 years in business.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported that the owners of Flandreau Bakery will close up shop for the last time on Friday.

Mel Duncan opened the bakery in 1930 and worked there until he turned 90. His sons, Ed and Don, took over the business in 1981. Don is 71; Ed is 69. The brothers say they want to retire and relax.

They had planned to close the bakery on New Year’s Eve but stepped up their time table after Ed slipped on ice and broke his wrist following a Dec. 15 storm.

Sixty-nine-year-old Jeannie Manzer of Brookings went to school with the Duncans and always got her birthday cakes at the bakery. Mel Duncan also baked wedding cakes for her and her sisters. She had her husband stop by the bakery a few weeks ago to pick up what she describes as “the world's best peanut brittle.”

The bakery's mocha cake was so popular it was featured on the Food Network.

Flandreau lies on the South Dakota-Minnesota border. It's home to about 2,340 people.

