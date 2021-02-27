Forecasters say much of the Dakotas could be in for drought

The weekly assessment was compiled while snow was falling in North Dakota, so this week’s snowfall was not part of the data included in the Drought Monitor. Impact from the snowfall, if any, will be included in the next Drought Monitor.

One of the impacts of a severe drought designation, according to the Drought Monitor, is that “river flow is decreased; stocks dams are low.” Low river and stream levels are normal for North Dakota at this time of year. Nevertheless, indicators remain troublesome.

The Souris River that enters North Dakota from Canada near Sherwood, loops down through Minot, and then returns to Canada near Westhope, has seen little or no flow for several months. The release gates at Lake Darling, of which the Souris is the primary source of water and is located northwest of Minot, have been closed since last August.

Lake Darling stood at 1,595.42 feet Thursday, more than a half-foot below its winter operating level as prescribed by the International Agreement between the U.S. and Canada.

“We are in water conservation mode,” said Tom Pabian, Upper Souris National Wildlife Refuge manager.