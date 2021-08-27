Former highway superintendent accused of embezzlement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A former Minnehaha County highway superintendent has been indicted by a grand jury on an embezzlement charge.

According to the indictment announced Friday by the Brooking County state's attorney, Duane Buthe is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from the South Dakota Association of County Highway Superintendents between 2013 and 2021. Buthe served as the association's secretary.

The 41-year-old Buthe is currently the public works director in Brookings. A call to his office and an email seeking comment were not immediately returned.

Buthe served as the highway superintendent in Minnehaha County for 10 years before taking the job in Brookings earlier this year. Prior to his job in Minnehaha County he had been a project manager with the city of Sioux Falls.

State's Attorney Dan Nelson said Buthe is accused of using the association's fund for personal retail transactions, cash withdrawals and other misappropriations.