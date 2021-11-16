 Skip to main content
Former House Speaker to challenge Gov. Noem in GOP primary

South Dakota lawmaker and former House Speaker Steve Haugaard will challenge Gov. Kristi Noem for the Republican nomination for governor next year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmaker and former House Speaker Steve Haugaard will challenge Gov. Kristi Noem for the Republican nomination for governor next year.

Haugaard, who was first elected in 2014, confirmed on Tuesday that he had filed paperwork to run for governor and will announce his candidacy on Wednesday. KSFY first reported Haugaard's candidacy.

The Sioux Falls lawyer will be facing a formidable opponent in Noem, who is a national star in the Republican party. She formally announced her reelection campaign last week, touting a $10 million fundraising haul since she was elected three years ago. She has more than $6.5 million in cash on hand, her campaign said.

Haugaard declined to discuss his campaign, but the lawmaker is known for being one of the House's most ardent conservatives on both fiscal and social issues. He clashed with the governor on several occasions while he was House Speaker in 2019 and 2020.

South Dakota's primary election is in June.

