Former South Dakota AG Jackley says he'll seek old job

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Monday he will run again for his old job in 2022, as the current attorney general faces calls for his resignation and impeachment over a fatal car crash.

The announcement by Jackley, a Republican, positions him to replace Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg — also a Republican — who is dealing with a political crisis from striking and killing a man with his car last year. Jackley served as the state's attorney general from 2009 to 2019, winning reelection twice. He ran for governor in 2018, losing in the GOP primary to Kristi Noem, who went on to win the general election.

Jackley’s announcement made no explicit mention of Ravnsborg.

“There is nothing more important than the public’s safety — and the public’s confidence in our ability to keep our families safe," Jackley said in a statement. "I will be working hard to earn the support of the voters once again, so I can go back to work fighting to keep South Dakota safe.”