Fresh funding aims to revitalize Indigenous oral history

For the foundation, the work that began in 1966 is coming full circle because of a resurgence in Indigenous issues.

“We were really keen to bring new life to this collection because there has been a growing active movement within Indigenous communities to bring more visibility to their experience,” said Lola Adedokun, the foundation's program director for child-wellbeing. “I think the movement in the last couple of years specifically has created a space where the experience of Native people is actually valued and where there’s a movement around particularly young people who are really driving that conversation.”

The coronavirus pandemic also helped to accelerate the push for breathing new life into the collections, she said.

Many Native American communities in the U.S. have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19 infections, resulting in higher deaths rates among elderly tribal members as well as young people who have fallen victim to mental health pressures made worse by the pandemic.

“We thought now more than ever is it not only important to update and upgrade this collection but also to give it the national visibility that it deserves and then encourage more young people to contribute their stories to keep it moving over the several decades,” Adedokun said.