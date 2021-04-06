From the 70s to winter storm warning in western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — From summer-like temperatures to a winter storm warning, the weather in western South Dakota has been all over the map in recent days.

The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a winter storm warning for 6 inches (15 centimeters) or more of snow Tuesday in the higher elevations of the Black Hills.

Any accumulation shouldn't be around long with temperatures in the region returning to the mid-60s by Thursday.

The weather service expected snow over the Black Hills to taper off Tuesday night. While higher amount of snow are possible near the foothills, Rapid City is expected to get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches (5 centimeters).

The winter storm warning is expected to impact the northern, central and southern Black Hills, including Keystone, Mount Rushmore, Custer State Park and Wind Cave National Park.

The storm warning comes after a weekend of temperatures in the 70s.

