Gaming commission revises rules to include sports wagering

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Commission on Gaming has adopted a revised set of rules for sports gambling in Deadwood beginning in July.

Voters approved a constitutional amendment last November which authorized the Legislature to enact a law allowing sports wagering in Deadwood. Gov. Kristi Noem signed the sports betting into law in March.

The Commission on Gaming on Tuesday amended gaming rules to include a $5,000 application fee for sports wagering service providers.

Other amendments added language for inspecting records for sports wagering equipment, prohibiting suppliers of the equipment from gambling on the sports betting equipment, or from manufacturing slot machines, the Rapid City Journal reported.

The rules also added sports betting to the list of gaming allowed in Deadwood.

The commission will send the revised rules to the state Legislature’s Interim Rules Review Committee for approval.

