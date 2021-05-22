Goals for better housing in Sioux Falls missing the mark

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In 2019, officials with the City of Sioux Falls’ housing division outlined several benchmarks they’d hope to hit over the next few years, part of a challenge from Mayor Paul TenHaken for city departments to come up with “Big Hairy Audacious Goals,” or “BHAGs.”
Two years later, the self-imposed deadlines on those goals are drawing closer, and city staff can’t guarantee they’ll hit them.
The reasons range from disagreements on tactics to the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have contributed to a housing crisis in Sioux Falls as the city tries to lure thousands of new workers to the city, the Argus Leader reported.
For the city’s housing division, the goals included the institution of several programs aimed at easing both the financial cost of finding a home, as well as de-tangling the city’s complex web of programs meant to help those struggling to find one.
They also looked to create or rehabilitate 1,000 dwelling units to increase the availability of housing within the city.
The challenges of reaching some of the goals, like the 1,000 units by 2022, aren’t entirely unexpected, said Al Roettger, the city’s housing compliance coordinator.
“I would say that that goal is always set high to begin with to try to force us to, you know, work as hard as we can to create as many housing units as we can,” Roettger said. “I don’t know that it was designed to be super attainable, but we’re doing the best we can.”
TenHaken agreed, saying at the time he’d asked the team, ”‘What’s a goal that would make us a little uncomfortable based on what we’ve historically done?’ and they said ‘1,000 over three years would really push us.’”
He noted the goal stands in stark contrast to comments he made during his State of the City address, setting a goal of 7,000 additional housing units during the next five years.
As of May 13, the city’s affordable housing dashboard says 435 of the units have been completed. Roettger added there are a few hundred more currently underway, estimating a combined total between 600-700.
Jeff Eckhoff, the city’s director of planning and development, said he thought they’d get close to the goal by 2022, but added supply chain issues and increasing material costs because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could cause problems.
Then there’s the 2021 goal to set up a housing clinic, an effort to simplify the city’s housing assistance system that a 2016 report by the Augustana Research Institute called, “so complex and difficult to navigate that people opt out.”
The city has hired a housing clinic coordinator, Eckhoff said, adding they have “kind of stepped back and retooled” their vision for the project, which would have seen them taking on a more prominent role
Eckhoff said as they discussed the plan with partners, including Minnehaha County Human Services, they decided that wasn’t the right move and are now looking closer at how to provide assistance to existing nonprofits and providers.
“It’s the same result, it’ll be easier for the client to navigate the system,” Eckhoff said. “But is there a way we can help the providers versus being one more, an additional provider ourselves?”
The Housing Fund, originally pitched as a 2022 goal that would have $1 million in capital to help neighborhoods become or remain affordable to live in, has also had its timeline delayed, Eckhoff said.
“Initially, I think the timeline was to actually have that up and going by now,” he said, although they’ve had several meetings with developers and have built a framework for applications.
“But we’re a ways away from getting actual money in there,” he said, adding he expects some funding to come from Forward Sioux Falls, a joint venture between the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce and the Sioux Falls Development Foundation and some of the money saved through the CARES Act stimulus hopefully for use in the summer or fall.
“The housing fund has not been stood up like I’d like it to be at this point. So we missed that mark, and for a few reasons,” TenHaken said.
One of them, he said, was the fact that several ideas brought before the City Council hadn’t gained traction.
“It’s important for the residents to realize that I can only do so much,” he said. “I need the council to get behind this and support this as well.”
Eckhoff added there’s no clear agreement on how the fund should be used, whether on single-family housing, multi-family housing, redevelopment.
“And so some of it is just getting all the, you know, herding all the cats and trying to get people to agree,” Eckhoff said.
TenHaken said he thought the solution would likely be to take things one step at a time — finding one place, perhaps single-family affordability, to start making a dent instead of waiting for things to be perfect.
With the city continuing to expand at a rapid pace, housing remains a foundational part of both TenHaken’s administration and a continually-growing concern.
“What makes me a little nervous is that this wasn’t probably my No. 1 concern, two years ago,” TenHaken said. “It’s quickly become the number one concern I have for our community is the availability of housing.”
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Argus Leader.