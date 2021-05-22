Goals for better housing in Sioux Falls missing the mark

“The housing fund has not been stood up like I’d like it to be at this point. So we missed that mark, and for a few reasons,” TenHaken said.

One of them, he said, was the fact that several ideas brought before the City Council hadn’t gained traction.

“It’s important for the residents to realize that I can only do so much,” he said. “I need the council to get behind this and support this as well.”

Eckhoff added there’s no clear agreement on how the fund should be used, whether on single-family housing, multi-family housing, redevelopment.

“And so some of it is just getting all the, you know, herding all the cats and trying to get people to agree,” Eckhoff said.

TenHaken said he thought the solution would likely be to take things one step at a time — finding one place, perhaps single-family affordability, to start making a dent instead of waiting for things to be perfect.

With the city continuing to expand at a rapid pace, housing remains a foundational part of both TenHaken’s administration and a continually-growing concern.

“What makes me a little nervous is that this wasn’t probably my No. 1 concern, two years ago,” TenHaken said. “It’s quickly become the number one concern I have for our community is the availability of housing.”

