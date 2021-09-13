Going underground: Drilling could unearth sinkhole mystery

“If we had that, we could overlay it and know where to start looking,” he said. “The only map that exists is the one that we made from what we could see when we were down there.

Anderson accompanied other Black Hills cavers who went underground when the sinkhole opened up.

Holes drilled about 55-feet deep just 10 feet apart revealed markedly different soils, Anderson said.

“The drilling plan here is two-fold. We’re trying to get a better framework of the mine. We’re also trying to get a better idea of what the sub-surface is made of,” he said. “There used to be a large open-pit mine over here that covered most of this neighborhood, but when they reclaimed it for pasture use, they brought in a bunch of either topsoil or non-native soil to recontour the site.”

Gerrard said they hope to do eight or nine drill holes to find out more about the subsurface.

“This is just kind of preliminary drilling to see where we need to go from here,” he said.

But the holes they do drill will hopefully supply some valuable information, Gerrard said. In addition to soil samples, the engineers read computerized data from the bore holes.