 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Gov. Kristi Noem's activity to be limited after back surgery

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has disclosed that she recently underwent back surgery to treat an injury impacting her spine

  • Updated
  • 0
Noem-Back Surgery

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the George R. Brown Convention Center, May 27, 2022, in Houston. Gov. Noem disclosed Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 that she recently underwent back surgery to treat an injury impacting her spine.

 Michael Wyke - freelancer, FR33763 AP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem disclosed Monday that she recently underwent back surgery to treat an injury impacting her spine and that her activity would be limited during several months of recovery.

The 50-year-old Republican governor said she traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for the surgery after receiving medical treatment for several weeks in South Dakota. She said in a video posted on Twitter that she injured her back about two months ago. She said she will be restricted in the amount of travel she can do and the time she can spend standing while she recovers.

Noem is in the midst of a reelection campaign and is also considered a potential 2024 White House contender.

“I won't be able to stand for more than 10, 15 minutes at a time, I won't be able to get out and about South Dakota like I love to do so much,” the governor said in the video where she appeared slightly dispirited.

People are also reading…

Dr. Mohamed Bydon said in a statement released by the governor's office that he treated her for an “acute condition impacting her lumbar spine.”

He added that the surgery was successful and that the governor is in “excellent health.”

The governor's office and her campaign spokesman did not immediately respond to a question on how she was injured.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man held in shooting at ex-girlfriend's Sioux Falls home

A man is in custody following a fatal shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment building in Sioux Falls. Authorities say the 38-year-old suspect killed 26-year-old Kaisean Marcell Tyler Monday shortly before 9 p.m. Police Lt. Nick Butler says the alleged shooter was arrested about 5 a.m. Tuesday. A court affidavit says the suspect arrived at his former girlfriend’s apartment to pick up some of his belongings and when he saw Tyler with the woman in her bedroom. Authorities say the two men exchanged punches and the ex-boyfriend pulled out a handgun and shot Tyler.

Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records

Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records. The Republican governor's arguments in an April filing were made public Friday as the state's Government Accountability Board released records in a complaint against her. The ethics complaint was sparked by a report from the Associated Press last year that Noem had taken a hands-on role in a state agency shortly after it had moved to deny her daughter a real estate appraiser license. The three retired judges who evaluated the ethics complaint unanimously found last month that there was enough evidence for them to believe that Noem “engaged in misconduct” by committing malfeasance and a conflict of interest.

South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site

South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site

Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have agreed to purchase 40 acres of land near the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The Oglala Sioux tribe will pay $255,000 and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe will pay $245,000 for the site. The agreement ends a decades-long dispute over land that is the site of the Wounded Knee massacre of 1890 in which hundreds of Lakota men, women and children were killed by U.S. soldiers. Victims were buried in a mass grave in a nearby Catholic cemetery.

First homicide victim in Sioux Falls in 2022 identified

The first homicide victim of the year in South Dakota’s largest city has been identified as a local man. Police and family members say 36-year-old Tunis Sando Lomax was the victim who was fatally shot this weekend in Sioux Falls. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Monday no arrests have been made in Lomax’s death. Clemens said officers responded to a report of a gunshot about 2 a.m. Saturday on the east side of the city. Police found Lomax at the scene suffering from what they believed to be a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Woman's death in Sioux Falls fire ruled a homicide

A fire that killed a woman in Sioux Falls two months ago has now been ruled a homicide. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says investigators were waiting for autopsy results. The coroner has ruled the death of 53-year-old Charice Marie Admire as a homicide by smoke inhalation. Clemens says a 34-year-old woman killed Admire when she set a fire in an apartment hallway July 17. Admire was transported to a Minneapolis hospital, where she died the next day. The suspect, who was also in the apartment, is still in the hospital and has not been formally charged.

Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have 'engaged in misconduct’

Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have 'engaged in misconduct’

A South Dakota ethics board has found enough information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license to potentially take action against the Republican governor. The Government Accountability Board determined that “appropriate action” could be taken against Noem, though it didn’t specify the action. Its procedures call for a contested case hearing that would give Noem, who has denied wrongdoing, a chance to publicly defend herself against the allegations. The board also referred a complaint that Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the state attorney general’s office for further investigation.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweden's ruling left-wing coalition in tight race with right-wing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News