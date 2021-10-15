Gov. Noem's head of finance announces resignation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's head of finance announced Friday that she is resigning.

Liza Clark, who has been the Commissioner of the Bureau of Finance and Management since 2016, will leave her post at the end of the year, the governor's office said in a statement. Clark oversaw the governor's budget recommendations, economic forecasting and played a central role in administering federal coronavirus relief funds. She also worked as the governor's Chief of Finance.

The Republican governor praised Clark in a statement and pointed out that she had helped the state grow its budget reserves by 92%. The state's budget saw an unprecedented inflow of federal funds during the pandemic, which has also spurred hundreds of millions of dollars being spent on infrastructure projects.

“She is a tremendous steward of taxpayer dollars, and we’ll miss having her on the team,” Noem said.

In the statement from the governor's office, Clark explained she wanted to strike a better work-life balance and spend more time with her children.

“Due to all the challenges we’ve encountered, nothing about the budget has been normal, but South Dakota is in a phenomenal financial situation as a result of our approach,” she said.

