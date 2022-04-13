Grand jury indictment in fatal Rapid City hotel shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Pennington County grand jury has indicted a man on a second-degree murder charge stemming from a shooting at a Grand Rapids hotel last month.

Nineteen-year-old Myron Pourier was shot at the Grand Gateway Hotel on March 19 and died from his injuries April 3. Rapid City police responded to a report of gunfire in one of the rooms at the hotel and found an injured Pourier.

Quincy Bear Robe, also 19, was arrested the day of the shooting after investigators interviewed witnesses. He originally was charged with aggravated assault and committing a felony with a firearm.

The firearm charge still stands, but the assault charge has now been upgraded to murder. A preliminary hearing was canceled after the grand jury made an indictment.

Defense attorney John Murphy says the state likes to present cases to grand juries instead of holding preliminary hearings because "grand juries meet in secret, the rules of evidence are not well enforced, and neither the defendant nor his or her counsel can attend.”

Bear Robe is currently held at the Pennington County Jail on $1 million cash bail. He will be arraigned May 2, the Rapid City Journal reported.

The location of the crime garnered scrutiny when one of the hotel owners made comments on Facebook stating that Native Americans would be banned from the property following the shooting. Police said both the victim and the defendant are Native American.

A Rapid City Indigenous-led organization, NDN Collective, has filed a federal class action civil rights lawsuit against the hotel, its owners, and its parent company after NDN members reportedly attempted to rent rooms at the hotel and said they were denied.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Rapid City Journal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0