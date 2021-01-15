Grass fire consumes 20K acres in southeastern North Dakota

LEMMON, S.D. (AP) — A grass fire in far southeastern North Dakota has consumed 20,000 acres, forcing farmers and ranchers to evacuate and leaving two firefighters hurt.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported that firefighters responded to the fire about 10 miles northwest of Lemmon in Adams County late Thursday afternoon. Nearly 20 departments from North and South Dakota responded and battled the blaze in 30 to 40 mph winds. The area was under a winter weather advisory and has seen dry conditions with no snow.

Several farms and ranches were evacuated due to smoke. Two firefighters were hurt and taken to a medical center for treatment.

Firefighters had stopped about 80% of the blaze from spreading as of Friday afternoon. No occupied residences have been lost although a ranch headquarters sustained heavy damage, Lemmon Fire Department spokesman Shane Penfield said.

