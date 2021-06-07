Groton woman wins Miss South Dakota crown

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Groton woman has captured the 2021 Miss South Dakota crown.

The Rapid City Journal reported Kaitlin O’Neil won the title Saturday night. She bested 14 other women from across the state to earn an $8,000 scholarship with a platform entitled “Bloom - Healthy Mind, Healthy Body, Healthy You.”

O'Neill graduated from Minnesota State University-Mankato, where she majored in dance and marketing. She will compete in the Miss America Pageant in December.

