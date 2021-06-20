Groups merge to support Sioux Falls startups, entrepreneurs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two groups have merged to support entrepreneurs and startups in Sioux Falls.

The Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship will merge with and take the name of Start Up Sioux Falls. The nonprofit recently revealed new branding, website and announced plans to move downtown.

Sioux Falls business leader Matt Paulson said it didn’t make sense for Sioux Falls to have two organizations that focus on supporting startups and entrepreneurs, South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported.

“We knew we would be stronger if we combined efforts. For the organization to be successful in the future we needed to combine the best aspects of Zeal and the best aspects of Startup Sioux Falls into one organization,” Pauls said.

Brienne Maner, who heads the new Startup Sioux Falls, said the merger creates a “more streamlined approach to the city’s economics."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0