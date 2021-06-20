 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Groups merge to support Sioux Falls startups, entrepreneurs
0 Comments
AP

Groups merge to support Sioux Falls startups, entrepreneurs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two groups have merged to support entrepreneurs and startups in Sioux Falls.

The Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship will merge with and take the name of Start Up Sioux Falls. The nonprofit recently revealed new branding, website and announced plans to move downtown.

Sioux Falls business leader Matt Paulson said it didn’t make sense for Sioux Falls to have two organizations that focus on supporting startups and entrepreneurs, South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported.

“We knew we would be stronger if we combined efforts. For the organization to be successful in the future we needed to combine the best aspects of Zeal and the best aspects of Startup Sioux Falls into one organization,” Pauls said.

Brienne Maner, who heads the new Startup Sioux Falls, said the merger creates a “more streamlined approach to the city’s economics."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

One dead after a truck hit pedestrians at a Florida Pride parade

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News