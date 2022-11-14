 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Growing South Dakota's largest industry in its biggest city

Opponents of a ban on construction of new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls say the recent vote against blocking the facilities comes down to growing the South Dakota’s largest industry in its biggest city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Opponents of a ban on construction of new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls say the recent vote against blocking the facilities comes down to growing the South Dakota's largest industry in its biggest city.

Agriculture producers across the state say it's a big win for the industry and will create more options for local farmers to market their livestock. And, it allows a Nebraska-based pork producer to continue with its plan to open a $500 million plant in northeastern Sioux Falls.

The group Smart Growth Sioux Falls has been fighting Wholestone's plan since early this year, claiming that the plant would negatively affect the city’s water and air quality and impact traffic and affordable housing.

Wholestone has countered those concerns by saying that the plant will be built with modern technology and is located in an industrial area.

The company said it would start with one shift of 1,000 employees when construction is finished in 2025 and add another shift of 1,000 to 1,200 employees later. Each shift would process about 3 million hogs per year.

“More competition is welcomed within the industry, no matter if it’s on the growing end of the packer end, so we welcome the opportunity for many people,” pork producer Adam Krause told KELO-TV.

“This was bigger than just pig farmers, this was bigger than agriculture as a whole. This set a very dangerous precedent for the city and surrounding cities of Sioux Falls just because if a local locker plant or small custom locker wanted to build in Sioux Falls, if this passed, they wouldn’t be able to,” said Krause.

Residents chose to keep growing the pork processing industry in Sioux Falls by voting 52% against the ban and 48% in favor of it.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KELO-TV.

