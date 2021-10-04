Guard members deploying to help at US southern border

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Dozens of National Guard members from South Dakota will answer a call from the Pentagon to help at the country's southern border.

One-hundred-twenty-five members of the 1742nd Transportation Company are being deployed for 9 to 12 months.

Gov. Kristi Noem, Sens. John Thune and Mike Round and Rep. Dusty Johnson were on hand for an activation ceremony Sunday at the University of Sioux Falls Stewart Center, KELO-TV reported.

“So, they’re going to go down there, try and reinforce the border, bring some order and stability and obviously do it in a humanitarian and compassionate way,” Thune said.

“We want them to know that we have their back,” Johnson said. “We understand that they’re going to be sacrificing a lot, they’re families are going to be sacrificing a lot over the next year. But we’re going to do the kind of things that we can do in Washington to make sure that they have the proper training, the proper equipment, but also in our communities to make sure their families are taken care of during the difficult time.”

In July, Noem sent 50 South Dakota soldiers to the border following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s request for help.

Noem is expected to join Abbott and 10 other Republican governors for a news conference in Mission, Texas this week to discuss what Abbott says is a crisis at the border.

