Guests, workers at transitional facility receive $100 bills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Staff members and guests at a homeless and transitional facility in South Dakota each received $100 bills for Christmas, thanks to an anonymous donor.

The St. Francis House in Sioux Falls has 90 residents, one of whom is recovering from cancer and suffering from Parkinson's disease. Darrin Stringfellow said he was “overwhelmed” by the donation.

“I have saved a year’s worth of rent in four and a half months, working the two jobs, and they’ve given so much more, a sense of worth, though, not just the monetary things and a warm bed,” Stringfellow said. “I feel like a complete human again.”

Nichole Barry, one of 30 employees at the house, said she “teared up a little bit” when she received the present.

St. Francis House Executive Director Julie Becker said it was humbling to be selected by the donor and delivered a message when handing out the bills, KELO-TV reported.

“Please know that this donor wanted to let all of you know that you guys are all special people, okay?” Becker said. “Your circumstances do not define you. You are all here for a reason, and it’s all different, and everybody is working their plan to get on to a better way of life.”

She also asked them to continue paying it forward, such as putting a couple of bucks in the Salvation Army kettle or buying someone a cup of coffee.

