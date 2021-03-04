 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guilty plea entered in fatal Pine Ridge shooting
View Comments
AP

Guilty plea entered in fatal Pine Ridge shooting

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A man accused in a fatal shooting near the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation boundaries has pleaded guilty to murder charges.

Phillip Pond, 38, entered the plea Wednesday in federal court in Rapid City to second-degree murder and using a gun during a violent crime, KOTA-TV reported.

Pond is accused of shooting 40-year-old Justin Little Hawk in Pine Ridge on Nov. 22, 2020 after the two argued. Little Hawk died the following month at a hospital in Colorado.

Court documents say Pond shot Little Hawk in the left shoulder after the two got into an argument at the North Ridge Housing complex.

Pond recently turned himself in at a police station in Chadron, Nebraska.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KOTA-TV.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mesmerizing drone footage captures beautiful Canadian mountainside

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News