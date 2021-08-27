Guilty verdicts reached in fatal shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man accused of opening fire on a group of people, killing one, has been found guilty on all charges in Minnehaha County.

A jury deliberated about four and a-half hours before finding Ramon Deron Smith guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and six counts of aggravated assault Thursday afternoon.

According to court documents, the shootings took place on June 8, 2019, when several men came to an apartment in Sioux Falls to settle a dispute.

The men began banging on the door, demanding to be let in. They left and started to gather outside in the parking lot along with a few others. About a minute later, Smith came out of the apartment building and was approached by one of the men, the Argus Leader reported.

Defense attorney Manuel De Castro said Smith, fearing for his life and acting in self-defense, pulled out a gun and shot a volley of four bullets into the air, striking the man, his brother and the man who died, 44-year-old Larry Carr.