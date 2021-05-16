Harrisburg man, 20, arrested after high-speed police pursuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Harrisburg man faces charges after he allegedly led sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase.

The chase began near Harrisburg High School last month when an officer attempted to pull over a car for speeding, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle took off, turned off its lights and raced away. The vehicle reached speeds of more than 100 mph with its headlights off.

Deputies terminated the chase when the vehicle entered Sioux Falls due to safety concerns. Deputies discovered the 20-year-old Harrisburg man owned the vehicle and later arrested him him outside his house.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated eluding, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, reckless driving, open container and multiple other traffic violations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0