Health care groups propose easing medical pot certifications

Sarah Aker, the director of fiscal policy at the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, said there has been “a lot of concern from physicians" over the certifications for medical marijuana. She said doctors are hesitant to recommend pot because there is a lack of comprehensive research on its medical benefits, but they might be more comfortable writing certifications if they didn't specifically recommend using cannabis.

Jeremiah Murphy, a lobbyist for the Cannabis Industry Association of South Dakota, said medical marijuana advocates would support dropping that part of the recommendation requirement. But he opposed two other potential changes to the law that legislators discussed: restricting patients' ability to grow cannabis at home and allowing local governments to enter the medical marijuana business by obtaining retail licenses from the state.

Meanwhile, several Native American tribes in the state are planning to enter the cannabis industry, giving people an opportunity to purchase marijuana on tribal lands where it has been legalized. Ross Garelick Bell, a lobbyist for the Crow Creek Sioux, Oglala Lakota and Yankton Sioux, said tribal governments are hoping to make their own marijuana programs “cohesive” with South Dakota's regulations.