Health officials seek volunteers to help with vaccinations

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Health is looking for volunteers to help administer the coronavirus vaccines.

Health officials have set up a website where potential volunteers from across the state can register to assist with COVID-19 vaccination efforts. And, volunteers who are willing to help in medical settings may qualify to receive their vaccine early.

“An effective and streamlined volunteer pool that is willing and able to assist will be key as vaccination efforts are expanded,” the DOH said, adding that the federal vaccine allocation is expected to increase in the weeks and months ahead.

Volunteers who register on the portal can select what type of volunteer work they are seeking. The DOH said you don't necessarily have to have a medical background. Applicants will be vetted by DOH before any volunteer opportunities are offered.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic there is not a week that goes by in which we are not asked, ‘how can I help?’” health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said. “This is part of what makes South Dakota such a great place to call home. We work with what we have, while helping as many as we can.”

