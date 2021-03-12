 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High court orders full disability for worker whose lost limb
View Comments
AP

High court orders full disability for worker whose lost limb

{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ordered the state to grant a man whose lower leg was amputated as a result of a work injury permanent and total disability benefits.

Steven Billman was working at Clarke Machine when he cut his foot on a metal shaving in February 2015. His foot became infected and surgeons at Avera Hospital in Sioux Falls had to amputate his right leg just below the knee.

Billman is 64 and has multiple medical conditions, including diabetes. The state Department of Labor and Regulation granted Billman partial disability payments for 2 1/2 years. In 2018, Billman argued that he deserved permanent, total disability benefits, the Rapid City Journal reported.

The department said that while Billman did have some disabilities, he could still do some physical work, has the ability to adapt and learn new technology, and that his age doesn’t prevent him from finding work.

Billman appealed to the Hughes County Court where Judge Christina Klinger upheld that he was not unemployable and inappropriately limited the geographical size of his work search.

The justices this week concluded the department's determination that Billman is not unemployable" is clearly erroneous.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Rapid City Journal.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii cleans up from torrential rain & landslides

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News