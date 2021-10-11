Highway patrol investigating fatal pickup truck crash

PHILIP, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is trying to determine why two pickup trucks collided northeast of Philip.

The trucks collided on a gravel road around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, investigators said.

A 50-year-old man was killed in the collision, KELO-TV reported. A 12-year-old and a 59-year-old were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigators say no one involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

