Historic South Dakota town debates Main Street redesign

“Just because of the symmetry and you’re not favoring one side of the street over the other,” Kuchenbecker said. “But it is narrowing the street and we already have a narrow street. You’ve got tour buses, you’ve got conveyance buses. We’ve got deliveries, we’ve got stagecoach. We have fifth wheels coming through and buses. The other option, and we’ve talked about doing that, is just leaving everything where it is, but it doesn’t address the ADA that we may have to and it doesn’t address the fact that our 2 million visitors in peak season, the sidewalks are full.”

Commissioner Gary Todd said he has a concern with narrowing the street.

“But the main reason for widening the sidewalk, I did not realize, is to get the slope into ADA compliance,” Todd said. “Everything I’ve ever heard is we need to be more pedestrian friendly. And most communities are that way.”

Kuchenbecker said one of the reasons the conversation with SHPO and NPS was held was to involve them in the entire process to avoid investing in a plan that would negatively impact the historic district.