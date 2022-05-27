 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Historical Society Press releases 1st graphic novel on pilot

The South Dakota Historical Society Press has released its first graphic novel.

The Argus Leader reported Friday that “American Ace: Joe Foss, Fighter Pilot” was released last month. The novel focuses on Joe Foss, who grew up on a farm outside Sioux Falls and became an ace as a Marine Corps fighter pilot during the Battle of Guadalcanal during World War II.

Foss is credited with shooting down 26 Japanese planes, equaling the number of planes ace Eddie Rickenbacker shot down during World War I.

Foss went on to serve as South Dakota governor after the war and served as a brigadier general in the South Dakota Air Guard. He also spent seven years as the first commissioner of the American Football League.

The novel’s artist and author, Hector Curriel of Sioux Falls, says Foss’ life transcends generations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

