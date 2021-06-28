Hockey hosts: Aberdeen couple has massive extended family

“The running joke is the player with the smallest bedroom gets the biggest TV. Owen’s TV is the middle size one and Jake has the biggest bedroom with the smallest TV because he doesn’t like the big TVs,” Weismantel said.

Sibell was the first to know about the remodeled living space as he spent the past season living in the lone bedroom and shuffling up and down the stairs for the bathroom. But the news came with a twist. Weismantel wanted to maintain the element of surprise and didn’t give away too much detail to Sibell, but instead sent him a picture of the new bathroom with the words: “The throne awaits the king in the throne room.”

“He didn’t quite catch on to what I was doing, but I wasn’t going to send any more pictures or any other information until he got there. When he got there this year, he gave me a one-second hug, ran down the stairs, and he’s filming all the way down, he’s going, Holy crap! You guys really changed it! He was pretty excited,” she said.

Not only does Weismantel boast an unforgettable setup for the players, but she also has one of the best cooks on the team.