Home for harvest: Paralyzed farmer makes it back in combine

They chose to move on. After two weeks at Sanford, Minnaert was transferred to the Craig Hospital in Denver, a neurorehabilitation hospital specializing in spinal cord and traumatic brain injuries. He and Kendra were there for 10 weeks.

“I think I got through rehab quicker because she knew what was going on,” Minnaert said. “I had my wife with me, but I also had a nurse with me.”

Kendra said that wasn’t a new role for her, that even before the accident she was both a wife and a nurse. The role which has expanded since Justin’s accident is her role on the farm.

Even before they were married, Justin’s dad Kevin had drawn Kendra into the operation. He called on her for assistance when she didn’t even know how to drive the equipment and gave her a quick tutorial. Prior to the accident, she was helping with harvests.

Now, she’s one of the people Justin calls when he needs help in the field.

“I can run the equipment, but if something happens, I have to wait for Kendra or my mother to come and fix it,” Minnaert said.

Often it’s something he could have taken care of in just a few minutes if he had the mobility he previously enjoyed. That can be frustrating.