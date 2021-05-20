Homicide, DUI charges filed in fatal pedestrian crash

REDFIELD, S.D. (AP) — An Iroquois driver has been charged in the death of an elderly pedestrian in Spink County.

Ninety-one-year-old Donna Karr was struck last Friday night in Redfield. Karr was pronounced dead at Community Memorial Hospital.

Fifty-eight-year-old Ronald Frankfurth is charged with vehicular homicide and third offense drunken driving, both felonies. Frankfurth's bond was set at $50,000. It wasn't immediately clear if Frankfurth has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Details about the crash have not been released. It remains under investigation by the Spink County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

