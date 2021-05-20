 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homicide, DUI charges filed in fatal pedestrian crash
0 comments
AP

Homicide, DUI charges filed in fatal pedestrian crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

REDFIELD, S.D. (AP) — An Iroquois driver has been charged in the death of an elderly pedestrian in Spink County.

Ninety-one-year-old Donna Karr was struck last Friday night in Redfield. Karr was pronounced dead at Community Memorial Hospital.

Fifty-eight-year-old Ronald Frankfurth is charged with vehicular homicide and third offense drunken driving, both felonies. Frankfurth's bond was set at $50,000. It wasn't immediately clear if Frankfurth has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Details about the crash have not been released. It remains under investigation by the Spink County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy downpours and floods in Rio Grande Valley

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News