Homicide investigation ongoing in Jerauld County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A homicide investigation is underway in a small community in eastern South Dakota, according to authorities.

The Jerauld County State’s Attorney on Sunday confirmed the homicide investigation in Wessington Springs involves one victim and that a suspect is in custody, KSFY-TV reported.

Officials said a home in Wessington Springs is an active crime scene. The community is about 125 miles (201 kilometers) northwest of Sioux Falls. No other details were available.

