Hot Tea: Community near Sioux Falls becoming the place to be

The Tea School District is in dire need of expansion and has been since before the pandemic.

Competing businesses are coming to the city. A Fareway was the only grocery store in town, located in the former Sunshine Foods building. Now, a new Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh will be built across the street.

The city can’t seem to hand out building permits fast enough. Between 2019 and 2020 alone, the number of residential building permits increased by 40%. By the end of 2021, the city is planning to have 200 housing lots built and sold, and they’re planning to have 100 commercial lots sold as well, Voelker said.

All this is to say: Tea is growing. Fast.

The City of Sioux Falls is essentially tapped out for its sewer capacity, said Bradyn Neises, a broker with Bender Commercial. So, communities south of Sioux Falls like Tea and Harrisburg are looking to expand north — and that starts with the sewer.

Access to a sewer line is crucial for homes and businesses to succeed, he said.

The city is working on a $10 million sewer line to connect with the Sioux Falls sewer and wastewater treatment plant, making Tea an attractive option for developers. The city expects to finish the project by 2022 or earlier.