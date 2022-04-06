House impeachment committee nixed chance for live report

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A legislative committee looking into the impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg over a fatal crash turned down the opportunity to hear a detailed account of events, state troopers said Wednesday.

“We weren’t allowed to give the presentation or the overview of what our investigation entailed,” Highway Patrol Sgt. Kevin Kinney told a group of about 30 lawmakers after walking them through the probe. Troopers were only allowed to answer questions from the committee, Kinney added.

The House committee concluded its monthslong inquiry by voting 6-2 on party lines to recommend that Ravnsborg, a Republican, face no impeachment charges for the 2020 crash that killed Joseph Boever. The issue will go before the full House on Tuesday, where at least one lawmaker plans to object to the committee's findings.

Republican Rep. Tim Goodwin, who attended Wednesday's hearing, said the committee's decision to turn down a live presentation is “beyond the pale” and he wants the troopers to appear again before the full house.

“I think it’s an absolute crime the select committee refused to see this briefing,” said Goodwin, of Rapid City.

Ravnsborg, who has a history of driving violations and warnings, was driving home to Pierre from a political fundraiser on Sept. 12, 2020, when he struck Boever, who was walking on the side of a highway. Ravnsborg last year pleaded no contest to a pair of misdemeanors and was required to pay fines.

