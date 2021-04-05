Indications SD tourist season shaping up to be a strong one

South Dakota tourism officials there are indications the summer tourist season is shaping up to be a strong one following a year of limited travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Traffic on the state's tourism website is “through the roof” and tracking 55% ahead of last year, according to Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen.

In addition, the Department of Tourism's vacation guide has been downloaded at record numbers, electronic newsletter subscriptions are up 29% and referrals from tourism partners have increased 40% this year, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Tourism is one of South Dakota's top industries and generated about $3 billion in spending last year, down from a record $4 billion in 2019. Hagen says the industry employs about 55,000 workers and brings more than a billion into their households.

Canyon Lake Resort in Rapid City is experiencing more activity this spring than ever before, according to owner Mike Derby.